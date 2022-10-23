Where good news shines
CU Buffs women's basketball senior Quay Miller was one of 20 players announced to the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award watch list on Friday.
Miller played in all 31 games and posted a career-high in points during Colorado's run to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. She was voted the Pac-12 sixth player of the year and was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection.
The award is named after Leslie, the three-time All-American, 1994 National Player of the Year and Class of 2015 Hall of Famer.
The annual award recognizes the top centers in women's NCAA Division I college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.
Miller, a Renton, Wash., native, is one of six Pac-12 players on the initial list. Sedona Prince (Oregon), Francesca Belibi (Stanford), Lauren Betts (Stanford), Emma Grothaus (Washington) and Bella Murekatete (Washington State) all represent the conference. Belibi (Regis Jesuit) and Betts (Grandview) are Colorado products.
