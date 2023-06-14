Where good news shines

CU Buffs women's soccer continues to add to its roster for the upcoming season with the additions of a Coloradan and a Longhorn.

Ava Priest joins the Buffs from Boulder High, while Lola Stanley is a transfer from the University of Texas.

"Ava and Lola are tremendous additions to our 2023 squad," CU coach Danny Sanchez said.

Priest, a 5-foot-5 defender, graduated a year early from high school to join the Buffs in 2023. She played 3.5 years of club soccer for Colorado Rush, winning the 2022 Girls' Academy Champions League.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Stanley, a native of Frisco, Texas, joined the Longhorns in 2021 as a four-star recruit listed at No. 131 overall in the Top Drawer Soccer IMG Academy's top 150. The 5-4 midfielder played club for Solar Soccer and graduated from Frisco High School.

Stanley played six games for Texas in the 2021 season, logging two shots and 101 minutes. She will have three years of eligibility left.

The two additions bring the number of new Buffs for 2023 to 13 — eight incoming freshmen and five transfers.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)