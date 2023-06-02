Where good news shines

Coloradans usually find their way back home.

Take the CU Buffs soccer program, which has made a habit of bringing Colorado-raised players to Boulder — sometimes through the transfer portal. Coach Danny Sanchez on Thursday added another one with late signee Greer Maguire, a Colorado native who is transferring to Boulder from the University of Arkansas.

Maguire joins a list of Colorado natives that have transferred back to their home state to play at CU. Others include Danica Evans, Morgan Stanton, Megan Massey, Tatum Barton, Sofia Weiner, Gabbi Chapa, Hailey Stodden, Dani Hansen, Civana Kuhlmann and Jordan Nytes.

Maguire, a 5-foot-8 defender, played eight years with Real Colorado. She made 67 starts and had five goals with Real. Her grandfather, Butch Allison, played football at Missouri and in the NFL with the Colts and Saints.

