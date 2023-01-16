Where the good news shines
Civana Kuhlman made the most of her only season in Boulder as her name was called at Thursday's NWSL draft. Kuhlmann was selected in the fourth round with the 37th pick overall by the Washington Spirit.
Kuhlmann became the sixth Buffalo player to be drafted in the NWSL and the fifth in the past seven seasons.
Kuhlmann, a Colorado native, used her fifth year of eligibility in her return to Colorado. She started 19 games for Colorado, setting career-highs in points (30), goals (12) and assists (6). Her 12 goals tied for the second-most in a season by a Buff, alongside Taylor Kornieck (2019), Jorian Baucom (2018), and Katie Griffin (2005).
Kuhlmann's 30 points finished second in the Pac-12 and ranked 22nd in the NCAA. She tied Kornieck (2019) and Baucom (2018) for the second most points in a season in program history.
She was also a First Team All-Pac-12 and First Team All-Pacific Region selection to go along with being a Third Team Academic All-American.
