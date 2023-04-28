Where the good news shines

April 26 will now always be an important day for the CU Buffs women's tennis program.

The team got the program's first Pac-12 tournament victory Wednesday at the Weil Tennis Academy in California, defeating No. 7 seed Oregon 4-2.

Coach Anthony Pham emphasized doubles play going into the Pac-12 and that is exactly what the Buffs did. The Buffs came out strong and took the doubles point for the first time since March 5 against Northern Arizona.

Just as the team had an emphasis for starting fast in doubles, the Buffs wanted to make sure to keep that going in singles and nobody took that to heart more than freshman Carri Hayes, who responded with a dominating 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 6 singles.