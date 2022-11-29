Where good news shines
University of Colorado volleyball is back in the NCAA Tournament.
The Buffs were awarded a No. 12 seed Sunday night and will head to Waco, Texas, to play No. 5 Rice at 3:30 pm Thursday. CU has not been to the NCAAs since 2018.
"Obviously we're excited to be in the tournament, no matter where we ended up," coach Jesse Mahoney said. "It was a little anxiety-inducing as we were selected in the last quadrant."
In the other first-round match, Baylor, which earned a No. 4 seed, will host No. 13 Stephen F. Austin at 6 pm Thursday.
The winners of Thursday's matches will play Friday for the opportunity to advance to the NCAA regional competition in Louisville, Ky.
