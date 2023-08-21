Where the good news shines

The University of Colorado women's volleyball team played four sets against their teammates in a scrimmage at the CU Events Center on Saturday.

The scrimmage marked the first time that all 19 players on the roster had an opportunity to play together in front of a crowd in Boulder.

CU was able to compete over the summer during their foreign tour to Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, and Italy, but being back on their home floor still had a different feel for the Buffs.

The scrimmage also provided Colorado with an opportunity to fine tune their skills in a match setting before their opening match this Friday

Mahoney concluded that "today's scrimmage was a good step towards that."

CU will start their season with the Buffs Invitational Tournament this upcoming weekend. The Buffaloes' season opener will take place August 25th against UNLV.

