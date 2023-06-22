Where the good news shines

The University of Colorado women's basketball team will open the 2023-24 campaign against the defending national champion LSU Tigers as part of the 2023 Hall of Fame Series.

The game will take place on Nov. 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

Colorado returns four of its five starters from its Sweet 16 run in the 2022-23 season. Jaylyn Sherrod, Quay Miller, Frida Formann and Aaronette Vonleh area all back for another run in Boulder.

LSU returns the 2023 Final Four Most Outstanding Player in Angel Reese and Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith.

Tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale in July.

