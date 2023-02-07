Where good news shines

A road sweep through Oregon has the CU Buffs women's basketball team back in the national rankings.

Coach JR Payne's team came in at No. 25 in the AP Top 25 Monday after wins over Oregon and Oregon.

CU (18-5, 9-3 Pac-12) is in the rankings for the third time in the last four weeks. The other week the Buffs were receiving votes. The Buffs also had their first weekend sweep of the Oregon schools on the road since 2012-13.

The Buffs are one of five Pac-12 teams in the Top 25, joining Stanford, Utah, Arizona and UCLA in the poll.

