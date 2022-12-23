Where good news shines
The CU and CSU women's basketball teams are off to strong starts this season, and both go into the holiday break with wins.
On Monday, the Rams beat Regis at home 83-55 to secure their seventh win of the season. Meghan Boyd and McKenna Hofschild with 15 points each.
The Rams will be off until Dec. 29 when the open Mountain West play against Fresno State in Fort Collins.
The Buffs were on the road Wednesday and beat Marquette for their 10th win of the season. Quay Miller had 17 points and seven rebounds in the road victory.
Colorado will be off until Dec. 30 when they will be back in Pac-12 play at Washington.
