Where the good news shines

University of Colorado golfer Tucker Clark fired a 3-under 67 on Saturday to help the Buffs climb to a tie for 17th in the team standings at the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Buffs were seven shots better in the second round and move up from 23rd. After Sunday's round, the top 15 teams advance to the final day of stroke play on Monday.

Dylan McDermott is the Buffs' highest individual in a tie for 36th place.

Colorado State remained in 28th place after the second day of the tournament. The Rams were led by Connor Jones' 2-over 72 which has him tied for 36th on the individual leaderboard.

Georgia Tech's Ross Steelman is on the top of the individual scoring while the University of Illinois is on top of the team standings.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)