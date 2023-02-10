Where the good news shines

For the third straight race day, a member of the University of Colorado ski team won their first career collegiate race, this time sophomore Jacob Dilling took gold in an RMISA alpine qualifier giant slalom race at Eldora Mountain Resort in Nederland on Wednesday.

Dilling joins Hanna Abrahamsson (20K classic) and Anna-Marie Dietze (5K freestyle) from last week's Nordic races at Steamboat Springs as first time winners in college races.

Dilling was joined by Flilip Forejtek on the podium in third place as the Buffs placed two on the podium in a men's alpine race for the first time in six seasons.

Forejtek's podium gives him 20 in his career and he's just the third men's alpine skier with 20 podiums in a career. It also matches the CU record with 27 career top five finishes for men's alpine, a record set 64 years ago by Frank Brown.

