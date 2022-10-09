Where good news shines
Kayleigh Webb has been a part of the CU-Boulder women's soccer program for five years.
Sunday, she will set a program record.
The fifth-year senior will start her 92nd game as a Buff on Sunday when Colorado plays Oregon. She will set a new mark for CU field players, passing Laura Munnelly's (2003-06) 91 starts.
Webb has played every position on the field for coach Danny Sanchez. She started her career as a defender and has gradually worked her way up the field while earning recognition as a team captain this season.
"I've never been a true goal scorer," Webb told CUBuffs.com. "I've been someone that likes to get assists. Growing up my dad always told me that assists are more important because you're the one that's creating the play. You're the one that's giving someone else the opportunity. I have been big on getting assists. Obviously, I'd like to score, but if I'm just helping the team out in any way possible, I'm good with it."
Kickoff for CU soccer (7-3-3, 1-2-1 Pac-12) vs. Oregon (4-4, 2-2) is at 1 p.m.
