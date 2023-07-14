Each program will play an 18-game conference slate, facing seven opponents both home and away and the four other teams once, two at home and two on the road. Specific dates, times and television selections will be announced at a later date.



The Buffs will match up twice this season against Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington and Washington State.



CU will host California and Stanford to round out the home slate while traveling to Arizona and Arizona State.



The Pac-12 led all leagues with six teams ranked in the final Associated Press poll of 2022-23.

The Buffs will open the season in Las Vegas against the reigning national champion LSU on Nov. 6. Colorado will also play in the Paradise Jam Classic (Nov. 23-25) facing Cincinnati, Kentucky and North Carolina State.