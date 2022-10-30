Where the good news shines
The University of Colorado women's cross country team defended its Pac-12 Championship Friday morning in Riverside, Calif., behind Bailey Hertenstein's individual championship.
The No. 11-rankied CU women picked up their sixth Pac-12 title in program history with 66 points, tying No.10 Utah while defeating No.9 Stanford in the upset. The women won based on the NCAA tiebreaker, picking up four individual runners ahead of Utah's comparable runners.
The women defend their title and go back-to-back in team and individual titles after Abby Nichols and Covert led the Buffs last year.
The CU men finished with 61 points, falling to top-ranked Stanford who finished with 22 points. Washington came in third with 81 points.
("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)