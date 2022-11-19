Where good news shines

The University of Colorado women's basketball has been busy to start the season.

The Buffs will host Air Force on Saturday at CU Events Center, which will be the team's fourth game in the last eight days.

Coach JR Payne's team (3-1) dropped their first game of season on Wednesday with a loss to old Big-12 rival Texas Tech.

The Buffs and Falcons have met in each of the last two seasons and seven times in all. Colorado has never dropped a game to Air Force. Last season Quay Miller had a big game with 17 points.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. in Boulder and will be streamed on CUBuffs.com/WatchWBB

