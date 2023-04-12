Where the good news shines

After winning the NCAA Regional in their home gym, the Denver gymnastics team will be heading to nationals in Fort Worth, Texas this week.

The Pioneers were the lowest-ranked of the four teams competing in last Sunday's regional final, but outscored all three teams on the way to the program's second regional title.

DU finished with a score of 197.875, which is the new high total in the postseason in program history. It was also the second-highest meet total in program history.

Sixth-year senior Lynnzee Brown had four scores of 9.950 to post the second-highest all-around score in program history at 39.800. Brown was also key in the historic 2019 season — the program's only other trip to nationals — when she was NCAA co-Champion in the floor routine.

The Pioneers will be participating in the first semifinal on Thursday at 1 p.m. and the event will be broadcast on ESPN2.

