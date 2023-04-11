Where the good news shines

Magnus Chrona's historic Denver career has officially come to an end.

Chrona, the reigning NCHC Goaltender of the Year, signed an entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks on Monday morning after four years with the Pioneers.

The Stockholm, Sweden native's career will forever live in the DU record books. He ranks fourth all-time in games played by a goalie, fourth in wins, third in shutouts and sixth in goals against average.

Chrona was also key in helping the Pios secure their ninth national championship a year ago. Named to the Frozen Four All-Tournament Team, Chrona allowed just 1.41 goals per game and had a .935 save percentage in the four NCAA Tournament games. He stopped 27 of 28 shots in the championship game against Minnesota State.

Originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft, Chrona had his rights traded to the Sharks almost exactly two years ago.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)