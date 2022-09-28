NCAA Denver Minnesota St Hockey

Denver players pose for a team photo after defeating Minnesota State in the NCAA men's Frozen Four championship college hockey game Saturday in Boston. 

 The Associated Press

Where the good news shines

The DU Pioneers are blinging in the new year.

The University of Denver hockey program this week unveiled its 2022 national championship rings. The jewelry is no joke: 70 stones on the dome (nine crimson stones representing the program’s nine national championships), “National Champions” around the DU logo and the final score of the national title game vs. Minnesota State (5-1).

The ring was designed by Jostens.

No word if showing the ring at Campus Lounge, The Pioneer or Stadium Inn gets a free beer.

(Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee.)

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.