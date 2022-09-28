Where the good news shines

The DU Pioneers are blinging in the new year.

The University of Denver hockey program this week unveiled its 2022 national championship rings. The jewelry is no joke: 70 stones on the dome (nine crimson stones representing the program’s nine national championships), “National Champions” around the DU logo and the final score of the national title game vs. Minnesota State (5-1).

The ring was designed by Jostens.

No word if showing the ring at Campus Lounge, The Pioneer or Stadium Inn gets a free beer.