Denver men's basketball is off to its best eight-game start since joining Division I competition.
The Pioneers took home their seventh win of the season on Thursday by beating Houston Christian on the road. Tommy Bruner hit a dagger three-pointer late to seal the win.
The Pioneers had five players score in double figures, led by Tyree Corbett, who notched a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Bruner added 20 points and eight assists.
DU looks to continue its winning ways on Saturday as they come back home to host Texas A&M-Commerce. Tipoff is at 2 p.m. at Hamilton Gymnasium.
