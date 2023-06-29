Where good news shines

It's a good day to be a DU Pioneer.

The University of Denver finished as the top I-AAA school in the overall Directors' Cup standings for the 10th straight year and the 14th time in the last 15 tries.

DU finished 63rd in the overall standings with a combined point total of 373.25 points.

In addition to its top finish among athletic programs that do not sponsor football, Denver finished fourth in the overall standings among schools that are outside the FBS.

"We continue to be immensely proud of the broad-based success the University of Denver athletic programs achieve annually," vice chancellor for athletics and Ritchie Center operations Josh Berlo said.

Men's soccer got Denver on the board in the fall with its second straight trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Skiing, which finished third at the NCAA championships, and women's gymnastics, which also reached the NCAA championships, added to the total.

DU hockey won the Penrose Cup and women's lacrosse reached the NCAA Final Four. Women's golf and women's tennis rounded out Denver's scoring.

DU's athletes combined to win 22 All-America honors and 100 all-conference selections.

