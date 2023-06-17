Where good news shines

DU Pioneers men's basketball coach Jeff Wulbrun finalized his roster for the upcoming season with the signing of Devin Carney Friday.

The incoming redshirt freshman has signed his athletic grant to continue his academic and athletic career with the Pioneers.

The 6-foot guard from Butler, Pa., had a prestigious high school career at Butler Area, pouring in 2,082 points. He averaged 26.0 points per game and shot 55% from the field as a senior. He averaged 29.6 points, four rebounds and three assists as a junior.

"I believe Devin Carney brings to our program elite level 3-point shooting and explosive scoring," Wulbrun said.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)