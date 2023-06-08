David Carle, Denver hockey vs. Alaska Fairbanks

Denver head coach David Carle looks on from the bench during his team's game against Alaska Fairbanks on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at Magness Arena in Denver.

 Tyler King, The Denver Gazette

Where the good news shines

Believe it or not, college hockey season is not that far away.

On Wednesday, the University of Denver hockey team announced its 2023-24 schedule. It features 12 nonconference games and 24 National Collegiate Hockey Conference games.

The Pioneers will open their 75th season on Oct. 7 at Alaska-Fairbanks. The home opener at Magness Arena is set for Oct. 27 against Augustana, a new Division I program. The Air Force Falcons come to Denver on Oct. 28.

Denver begins NCHC play on Nov. 3-4 with a home-and-home set and the start of the Gold Pan series against Colorado College. The rivals will wrap up their four-game season series against one another on the final weekend of the campaign, as the Pioneers and Tigers face off at Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs on March 8 before meeting at Magness Arena on March 9 for DU's Senior Night.

