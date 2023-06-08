Where the good news shines

Believe it or not, college hockey season is not that far away.

On Wednesday, the University of Denver hockey team announced its 2023-24 schedule. It features 12 nonconference games and 24 National Collegiate Hockey Conference games.

The Pioneers will open their 75th season on Oct. 7 at Alaska-Fairbanks. The home opener at Magness Arena is set for Oct. 27 against Augustana, a new Division I program. The Air Force Falcons come to Denver on Oct. 28.

Denver begins NCHC play on Nov. 3-4 with a home-and-home set and the start of the Gold Pan series against Colorado College. The rivals will wrap up their four-game season series against one another on the final weekend of the campaign, as the Pioneers and Tigers face off at Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs on March 8 before meeting at Magness Arena on March 9 for DU's Senior Night.

