Saturday's best game in town is at Hamilton Gym.
The DU Pioneers men's basketball program hosts first-place Oral Roberts in a Summit League showdown, and ORU has the look of a team that can bust brackets in March again.
Oral Roberts (11-3, 2-0) is led by super-senior guard Max Abmas, who had numerous offers to leave ORU for a bigger stage after a Sweet 16 run in 2021. He stayed and once again leads the Summit in scoring with 19 points per game.
DU (10-5, 1-1) is coming off a triple-overtime win over Missouri-Kansas City. The Pios have seen their home attendance numbers jump to over 1,000 per game, no doubt helping them to a 5-1 record at Hamilton. Keep an eye on bouncy guard Justin Mullins, a freshman of the year candidate in the Summit League.
The Pios have double-digit wins before Jan. 1 for the first time since 2011.
Tickets for the 1 p.m. tipoff start at $13.
