The DU Pioneers will field one of the most experienced rosters in NCAA lacrosse in 2024.

Seven seniors from the 2023 roster will return for the 2024 season, the program announced Monday. The extra year of eligibility is afforded to college athletes due to COVID-19 rules.

Denver will return starting attackmen JJ Sillstrop and Richie Connell and faceoff specialist Alec Stathakis. Four players from a defense that finished in the top-10 in the country in scoring defense will also return: Jake Edinger, Adam Hangland, AJ Mercurio and Jack DiBenedetto.

Edinger, Hangland, DiBenedetto and Stathakis all served as captains in Bill Tierney’s final season as coach, in 2023.

The Pioneers will return 100% of their point production from last season.

