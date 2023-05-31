Where the good news shines

University of Denver gymnast and alumna Lynnzee Brown qualified for the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships after making her elite gymnastics debut at the 2023 Pan American Championships on Saturday.

Brown will compete at 2023 Worlds in Antwerp, Belgium, on Sept. 30–Oct. 8. She will have the opportunity to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games during the event.

The Raytown, Missouri, native concluded her six-year career at the University of Denver with a program-record fourth-place finish in the all-around at the 2023 NCAA National Championships. She leaves DU as one of the most decorated gymnasts in program history.

