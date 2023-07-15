Where the good news shines

The University of Denver men's lacrosse program has rounded out its coaching staff with the hiring of former North Carolina, Loyola and Princeton offensive coordinator David Metzbower.

The hiring was announced on Wednesday.

"I couldn't be more excited to announce the addition of David Metzbower to our staff," coach Matt Brown said in a press release.

Overall, in his 37-year career, Metzbower has combined for a 403-166 record, has made 24 NCAA Tournament appearances, 19 visits to the NCAA Quarterfinals, 12 trips to championship weekend, nine Memorial Day clashes and seven national championships.

Metzbower was the offensive coordinator at North Carolina from the 2015 season through this spring's 2023 campaign, including his last seven seasons serving as the program's associate head coach.

