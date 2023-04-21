Where the good news shines

The University of Denver named longtime associate coach and Pioneer alum Matt Brown as the next men's lacrosse coach after Bill Tierney's retirement after the 2023 season.

Brown was officially introduced Thursday.

Following a standout playing career with the Pioneers and a few years focusing on the pro game, Brown joined the program's coaching staff as a volunteer assistant in 2007 before joining the staff full-time in 2009 and being named the associate head coach in 2011.

"This day is a dream come true," Brown said. "I'm so thankful for this opportunity to lead a program that has meant the world to my life and my family's life. I would first like to thank Bill Tierney and his son Trevor Tierney for having faith in me to add me to their staff in 2009."

The Pioneers will be home for the final time this season Friday when Denver hosts Providence. Faceoff on CBS Sports Network is set for 7 p.m.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)