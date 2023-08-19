Where the good news shines

The University of Denver named former Grand Valley State head men's golf coach Gary Bissell the Pioneers next head men's golf coach.

Bissell finished his ninth season at Grand Valley State this spring and is coming to Denver off back-to-back Golf Pride Grips NCAA Division II Regional Coach of the Year honors. Last season, Bissell and the Lakers won a program-record 10 tournaments, including the program's first Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) title since 2018 and their first NCAA Division II Regional Championship in program history.

GVSU reached the NCAA Championship Match Play quarterfinals for the first time as a program as well, completing his final season with the Lakers ranked fifth in the country.

Bissell replaces Logan Goulding, who resigned in July to pursue a career as a caddy on the PGA Tour.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)