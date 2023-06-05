Where the good news shines

University of Denver women's lacrosse senior Sam Thacker was named the Division-I National Defender of the Year by the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association.

Thacker is the first Pioneer to pick up the national honor and also earned her second consecutive IWLCA First Team All-American award this week. She became the first DU player to repeat as a first-team All-American as well.

The Lutherville, Md., native led Denver with 53 caused turnovers during the 2023 campaign while ranking second on the team with 59 ground balls and third with 45 draw controls. Her 53 forced turnovers were the third most in a single season in school history while her 59 ground balls were the seventh-most.

She was also an unanimous selection for the second straight season as the Big East Defensive Player of the Year and also a repeat member of the All-Big East first team.

