Where good news shines

The University of Denver women's triathlon team has six events on its 2023 schedule, including competitions in Texas, South Dakota, Virginia and Arizona.

The Pioneers begin their season at home with the Aquathlon Eliminator on Saturday, Sept. 2. The event is a three-round competition at El Pomar Natatorium and the adjacent sports fields at the Ritchie Center.

DU finished third last season at the national championships, the highest finish by a women's program in department history. This year's national finals will be held in Tempe, Ariz., on Nov. 11.

Denver’s NCAA Division-I triathlon program will compete in six races during the fall regular season, culminating in the 2023 Collegiate National Championships in Tempe, Ariz., on Saturday, Nov. 11. The Pioneers are coming off a third-place finish at last year’s nationals—their second-ever championship race and the highest placement by a women’s individual program in DU history.

This will be the fourth season for the triathlon program at DU, which last year finished on the podium at all six of its races. For the complete schedule, go to DenverPioneers.com.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)