Where the good news shines

Megan Pendergast, a long-time assistant at UCLA, Oklahoma and Tulsa, has been named the eighth coach of the University of Denver women's volleyball program.

"Megan is a well-established Division I volleyball assistant with a bright future as a head coach. Her career has prepared her for this moment to lead the proud Pioneer Volleyball program," vice chancellor Josh Berlo said.

In her career as an assistant coach, Pendergast has helped her teams to a 166-104 record (nine seasons), including 103-71 in conference games and 73-41 in home contests.

