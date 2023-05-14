Where the good news shines

The No. 5 University of Denver women's lacrosse team defeated the Southern California Trojans 10-7 on Friday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Peter Barton Stadium.

The Pioneers (20-0) used four fourth-quarter goals to break a tie and advance to the second round. This was the first time DU has hosted a NCAA regional games. DU will play Albany at home on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Sophomore Lauren Black had three goals and one assist and freshman Ryan Dineen also had a four-point performance with two goals and two assists.

"I'm proud of this victory today," said Denver coach Liza Kelly said in a press release. "I thought USC was an incredibly tough draw in the first round. They are a great team, they're well-coached, aggressive, so I was real proud of us to come out on top. Faced some adversity in the third quarter and fought through it and proved why we deserved to be the higher seed this weekend."

