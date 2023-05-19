Where good news shines

The University of Denver Pioneers women’s lacrosse team is unstoppable and, so far, unbeatable.

No. 5 DU beat No. 4 North Carolina 5-4 Thursday at Dorrance Field in Chapel Hill, N.C., to advance to the first Final Four in program history. The Pios will face the winner of No. 1 Northwestern and No. 8 Loyola in a national semifinal at Cary, N.C., on Friday, May 26.

DU coach Liza Kelly also won her 300th career game. The Pios are 22-0 with their last three wins by three goals, two goals and one goal.

DU beat UNC after trailing 4-1. Kayla DeRose, a graduate student, and Julia Gilbert, a senior accounted for the four straight goals. Pios goalkeeper Emelia Bohl stopped five shots.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)