Where the good news shines

The University of Denver women's lacrosse team is headed to the NCAA Elite Eight after beating the University at Albany Great Danes 8-6 on Sunday afternoon in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Peter Barton Stadium.

Denver (21-0) advances to its second NCAA quarterfinals in program history and first since the 2019 season when it upset No. 8 Michigan in Ann Arbor in the second round.

The Pioneers will face the No. 4 seed and defending national champion North Carolina Tar Heels (16-4) on Thursday at 3 p.m. in Chapel Hill (TV: ESPNU). UNC defeated Richmond 16-12 in its second-round contest on Sunday.

"What a battle. From start to finish, I think both teams left it all on the field," said Denver head coach Liza Kelly postgame. "Albany was a real fun team to watch on Friday night (in Round 1 vs. Virginia), and we knew they were going to be tough for us to compete again and they sure were. I'm just so proud of [the team] for the perseverance they showed. Just the fight, the heart, the love for each other, I think they really put it out on the field."