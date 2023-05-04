Where the good news shines

The University of Denver women's tennis team will face Oklahoma State in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The first-round match is set for noon on Friday in Palo Alto, Calif. Stanford is the host for the first two rounds of the tournament and will play Weber State in the first round. The winners of the two first-round matches will meet on Saturday.

Denver secured an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament after winning the Summit League tournament on April 21-22. DU swept its way to its ninth-consecutive Summit League title.

DU has now advanced to the NCAA Tournament 12 times including nine straight.

