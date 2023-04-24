Where the good news shines

The University of Denver women's tennis team won its ninth-consecutive Summit League Championship with a 4-0 sweep of North Dakota on Saturday.

DU has now won the Summit League tournament title every season since joining the league in 2013-14.

This is Denver's 11th overall conference tournament title when adding in Sun Belt Conference tournament championships in 2004 and 2008.

Denver has clinched a team berth in the 2023 NCAA National Championship tournament and will await its placement in the bracket, which will be announced on Monday, May 1.

