The University of Denver women's soccer team continues to dominate the Summit League.
The Pioneers beat Kansas City on Sunday to claim their fifth consecutive Summit League regular-season title. Senior Kaitlyn Glover and Camryn MacMillian scored the goals in the victory.
Denver has won the Summit League regular-season title outright for four consecutive years and the seventh time overall. It is also Denver's 13th regular-season conference title since becoming a Division I program in 1998.
DU will host the first rounds of the 2022 Summit League tournament beginning with a quarterfinal match between No. 4 Oral Roberts and No. 5 North Dakota State on Friday at 4 p.m. No. 1 Denver will play the winner of Friday's match in the semifinals on Sunday at 1 p.m.
