A chance to watch some high level softball is coming this week to Lakewood.

The RMAC tournament will be played at All-Star Park (200 S. Harlan St., Lakewood) and five of the six teams are from Colorado.

The day starts at 9 a.m. with Colorado Mesa vs. Colorado School of Mines and is followed by Regis vs. Chadron State at 11:30 a.m. The winners of those games move on to play Colorado Christian and MSU Denver. Those games are at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Play continues on Friday with a slate of games starting at 9 a.m. and Saturday with games starting at 11 a.m. The championship game is set to start around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Click here for ticket information.

