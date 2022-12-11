Where good news shines
You can't stop Colorado School of Mines.
You can only hope to work for its graduates.
But this isn't about the football program that hosted a Division II national semifinal Saturday.
The Orediggers' men's and women's basketball programs are rolling, too, entering the weekend with a combined record of 16-1 — with a pair of wins over nationally ranked competition.
The No. 8 Mines men opened the season 8-0, including a win over No. 16 Lubbock Christian. The Mines women were 7-1, including a win over No. 21 Central Washington. The rosters feature 13 players from the state of Colorado.
