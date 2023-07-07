Where good news shines

Lauren Betts is up to Lauren Betts things again.

Betts, a former Grandview star and Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year, averaged a double-double for USA Basketball as the Americans went 3-1 in the group stage of the America Cup tournament in Leon, Mexico. The lone loss came to Brazil.

Betts had 17 points, 14 points and three blocks in a 106-44 win over Cuba to move the Americans into the quarterfinals on Friday. The opponent is yet to be determined.

Betts transferred from Stanford to UCLA in April. The 6-foot-7 post player guided Grandview to CHSAA's Class 5A state title as a senior.

