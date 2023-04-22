Where the good news shines

Graham Ike has found a new home.

The former Overland High School and Wyoming basketball star has committed to Gonzaga tp play for coach Mark Few. The Bulldogs lost to eventual champ UConn in the Elite Eight during this season's NCAA Tournament.

Ike didn't play for Wyoming last season due to a lower leg injury. In 2021-22 season he averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Cowboys. Wyoming also made the NCAA Tournament that season.

Ike's senior season at Overland was cut short by injury but in limited action he averaged 12 points and 8.5 rebounds a game. During his junior season, Overland was ranked as high as sixth.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)