The MSU Denver baseball team received some all-region recognition on Wednesday as the American Baseball Coaches Association put four Roadrunners on the All-South Central Region first team and another on the second team.

First baseman Jake Williams, second baseman Cody Schultz, outfielder Tanner Garner and designated hitter Zach Schuler were named to the first team, with outfielder Ross Smith earning a second team honor.

It was a record-breaking season for the Roadrunners overall.

MSU Denver had a school-record 17-game winning streak from March 18-April 28, eclipsing the 14-game streak set by the 2019 team. The Roadrunners have also set the program record with 42 wins this season, surpassing the 38-19 season of 2008.