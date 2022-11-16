Where good news shines
Lauren Betts is off to a roaring start for Stanford women’s basketball.
Now the former Grandview star will enter her first No. 1 vs. No. 2 battle.
Betts, who led Grandview to the Class 5A state title in March, is averaging 11.8 points and 6 rebounds, second on the team, for the Cardinal. She’s shooting 69 percent, also second-best.
No. 2 Stanford (4-0) hosts No. 1 South Carolina (3-0) on Sunday (1 pm, ABC).
Lauren’s younger sister, Sienna Betts, already is receiving attention as one of the nation’s top prospects. ESPN lists the younger Betts as the No. 5 overall recruit in the national Class of ’25.
