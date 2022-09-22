Where the good news shines
Terrance Ferguson is the next big thing out of Colorado high school football.
The Heritage grad and Littleton native could be coming to a 2024 NFL draft near you.
The Oregon sophomore scored two touchdowns in back-to-back weeks for the No. 15 Ducks. One of those scores earned Ferguson a spot on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays, a juggling act and beast-mode run where Ferguson shed three would-be tacklers on his way to the end zone.
One Ducks fan site referred to Ferguson as “the go-to weapon in the red zone.” Think Russell Wilson’s Broncos could use one of those right now?
Ferguson was a four-sport athlete at Heritage, where he was considered the No. 1 college prospect among Colorado prep stars and the No. 10 tight end nationally, per 247sports.com.
Keep an eye on Ferguson and the Ducks at Washington State on Saturday (2 pm, FOX).
—Paul Klee
