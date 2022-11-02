Where good news shines
High expectations are the norm for Colorado Mesa men’s basketball.
This season is no different.
The Mavericks were picked to finish second in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference preseason poll, trailing only defending champ Black Hills State. A trio of Colorado programs rounded out the top-five projections: Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis and UCCS.
Colorado Mesa’s Trevor Baskin, a Pomona grad, is one reason why the Mavs should battle for another conference title in 2023. The 6-foot-9 redshirt sophomore averaged 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds last season and is one of 13 Colorado products on the Mavericks’ roster.
Black Hills State is the RMAC favorite after advancing to the Division II Final Four a season ago. The Yellowjackets return star forward Joel Scott and add Matthew Ragsdale, who teamed up for Lewis-Palmer during an undefeated run to the Class 4A state championship in 2019.
("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)