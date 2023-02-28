Where good news shines

Is another NCAA title in the works for the University of Denver hockey program?

History says so.

The No. 3 Pios won the NCHC Penrose Cup with a series sweep at Western Michigan — 5-2 Friday and 3-1 Saturday. It marks the third time DU has won the Penrose Cup — and the Pioneers won the NCAA title after the first two, in 2017 and 2022.

DU got goals from Jack Devine, Carter Mazur and Massimo Rizzo on Saturday. Mazur is second in the nation with 22 goals.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The Pios had not swept a series at Western Michigan since 2016, but they've swept four road series this season.

Over 4,400 fans attended Saturday's game, making it the biggest crowd at Western Michigan's Lawson Arena since 2012.

DU (26-8-0, 17-5-0) will close the regular season against rival Colorado College (10-19-3, 6-13-3) — Friday at Magness Arena (CBS Sports Network) and Saturday at Robson Arena (AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain).

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)