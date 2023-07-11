Where good news shines

Kate Runyon is going places.

And the Jefferson Academy soccer star will go places as the Gatorade Colorado girls player of the year. Runyon earned the honor due to a 4.33 GPA and extracurriculars that include volunteering at a surgery center in Wheat Ridge.

As a senior, Runyon scored 30 goals and recorded 14 assists in leading the Jaguars to the Class 3A state title. She's been named All-State first team the past three seasons and finished her preps career with 68 goals and 34 assists.

Runyon signed a letter of intent to attend the University of Tennessee on a soccer scholarship.

