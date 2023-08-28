Where the good news shines

The season-opening football game between No. 2 Colorado School of Mines and No. 3 Grand Valley State will be televised live locally on KWGN Channel 2.

The game is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. It will also stream online for free on the RMAC Network at minesathletics.com/tv.

Expectations are high for both teams as the national finalist Orediggers (13-3 in 2022) return national player of the year John Matocha along with three other preseason all-Americans in receiver Max McLeod, offensive tackle Levi Johnson, and defensive end Zach Hester.

The Lakers (12-1 in 2022) made the Super Region 3 final a year ago and had six players appear on the D2football.com preseason Elite 100 list including linebacker Abe Swanson, running back Tariq Reid, offensive linemen Garrett Carroll and Jordan Davis, defensive lineman Christian McCarroll, and quarterback Cade Peterson.

