Where good news shines
Northern Colorado volleyball might be the hottest team in the state.
Now the Bears are riding into the Big Sky championships to defend their title.
UNC coach Lyndsey Oates and the top-seeded Bears (19-8, 13-3) won their 12th straight match with a 3-0 victory over eighth-seeded Idaho State (13-16, 5-11) in the quarterfinals of the league tournament Wednesday.
The Bears have reached the title match in three straight seasons. UNC's roster shows six Colorado products.
UNC will face No. 4 Montana or No. 5 Sacramento State in the semifinals Thursday.
The Big Sky championships are in Ogden, Utah.
(“Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)